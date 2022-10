Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cozen O'Connor on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Financial Services subsidiary Pacific Employers Insurance Company to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, for disputed weather-related property damage claims, was filed by Greenblatt Agulnick Kremin on behalf of Jessann Fierro and Phillip Fierro. The case is 1:22-cv-06346, Fierro et al v. Pacific Employers Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 20, 2022, 4:42 PM