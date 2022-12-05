Who Got The Work

Anupama Prasad of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for Hartford Financial Services subsidiary Pacific Employers Insurance Co.y in a pending insurance lawsuit. The suit, for disputed weather-related property damage claims, was filed Oct. 20 in New York Eastern District Court by Greenblatt Agulnick Kremin on behalf of Jessann and Phillip Fierro. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, is 1:22-cv-06346, Fierro et al. v. Pacific Employers Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 05, 2022, 9:18 AM