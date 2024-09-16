Who Got The Work

Winston & Strawn partners Daniel Blouin, Thomas Weber, Marilyn G. Moran of FordHarrison and John M. ‘Jay’ Brennan of GrayRobinson have entered appearances for United Network for Organ Sharing and Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp., respectively, in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint, filed on Aug. 2 in Florida Middle District Court by the Ferraro Law Firm and Ellis George LLP on behalf of Cortez Fields, accuses the defendants of using a race-based coefficient to artificially increase the observed kidney function for Black kidney disease patients. According to the suit, Fields was disproportionately affected and suffered a delay in being placed on a kidney transplant waitlist. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julie S. Sneed, is 6:24-cv-01434, Fields v. United Network for Organ Sharing et al.

Health Care

September 16, 2024, 2:16 PM

