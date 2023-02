New Suit - Employment

Soho House Nashville LLC, the private member club, was hit with a lawsuit Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The court action, filed by the Winfrey Firm on behalf of Jonathan Fields, arises from alleged race-based employment discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00124, Fields v. Soho House Nashville, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 10, 2023, 1:00 PM