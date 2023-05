Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Rushmore Loan Management Services and other defendants to Alabama Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Watts & Herring on behalf of Laurie Fields. The case is 2:23-cv-00603, Fields v. Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 11, 2023, 3:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Laurie Fields

Plaintiffs

Watts And Herring LLC

Watts & Herring LLC

defendants

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC

Selene Finance, LP

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action