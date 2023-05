New Suit - Wrongful Death

The Cochran Law Firm filed a wrongful death lawsuit Monday in Ohio Northern District Court against the City of Maple Heights, Ohio, and police officer Terrance Duncan. The suit was brought by the mother of a Da'Twuan Catchings, a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed by Duncan while fleeing the officer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01078, Fields v. Duncan.

Ohio

May 30, 2023, 9:17 AM

