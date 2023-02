Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Atria Senior Living to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Robyn Smith on behalf of a former chef who was allegedly terminated for unexcused absences. According to the complaint, the absences were triggered by the plaintiff's concerns about workplace sexual harassment. The case is 3:23-cv-00090, Fields v. Atria Senior Living Inc.

Health Care

February 27, 2023, 2:48 PM