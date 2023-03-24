New Suit - Consumer Class Action

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was hit with a consumer class action Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Zebersky Payne Shaw Lewenz and the Consumer Law Organization on behalf of owners of certain Jeep and Ram vehicles, which were allegedly sold with defective high pressure fuel pumps, exposing consumers to ‘a myriad of dangers.’ Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10691, Fielding v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

March 24, 2023, 10:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Sherman Fielding, III

Plaintiffs

Zebersky Payne Shaw Lewenz, LLP

defendants

FCA US LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract