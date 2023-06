News From Law.com International

Fieldfisher has launched an office in Austria in its latest bid for European growth, hiring in for the debut. The new office set to open in Vienna on June 1, according to a statement from the firm. For the launch, the firm has brought in a team led by Thomas Ruhm, who joins as office managing partner. He joins the firm from DLA Piper Weiss-Tessbach, where he spent just shy of 20 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

June 01, 2023, 5:26 AM

