New Suit - Trademark

Wiley Rein filed a trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Fieldd PTY Ltd., a provider of software service applications for the cellphone industry. The complaint takes aim at Jessica Duarte for her alleged 'bad faith' use and registration of the domain FIELDD.com. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00098, Fieldd Pty Ltd v. Duarte.

Internet & Social Media

January 30, 2023, 5:23 PM