Fox Corp., which owns Fox News and other broadcasting properties, and MetLife were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit was brought by McKennon Law Group on behalf of Heather Field, a former executive director for Fox who challenges denial of a claim for payment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04233, Field v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company et al.

May 31, 2023, 7:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Heather Field

Plaintiffs

Mckennon Law Group PC

defendants

Fox Corporation

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

Mercer Health & Benefits Administration LLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations