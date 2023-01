News From Law.com

The U. S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit is seeking clarity from the Supreme Court of Georgia regarding fiduciary rights owed to minors. A series of certified questions submitted to the state's highest court aims to determine whether an adult breached a fiduciary duty by failing to directly disclose to his minor stepson the existence of settlement funds for the child's benefit during his adolescence and after he turned 18 years old.

January 23, 2023, 12:14 PM