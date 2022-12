New Suit

Fidelity National Financial, a provider of title insurance, sued James Perkins and Jessica Perkins Thursday in Maryland District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, filed by Bean Kinney & Korman, seeks a declaration that no coverage is owed under a title insurance policy. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-03094, Fidelity National Title Insurance Company v. Perkins et al.