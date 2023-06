New Suit - Contract

Fidelity National Title Insurance sued Petra Inc., Steven Cersonsky and Steven Leonard for breach of contract on Thursday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Husch Blackwell, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying lawsuit arising from a title dispute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01515, Fidelity National Title Insurance Co. v. Cersonsky et al.

June 15, 2023, 8:03 PM

Fidelity National Title Insurance Company

Husch Blackwell

Petra Incorporated

Steven Cersonsky

Steven Leonard

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract