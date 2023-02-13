Who Got The Work

Timothy J. Walsh of Norton Rose Fulbright has entered an appearance for Bank of America in a pending lawsuit for alleged violations of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and fraud in connection with an alleged 'spoofing' scam. The lawsuit, filed Dec. 30 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Lewis Rice; Fox Rothschild; and the Sowers Law Firm on behalf of Fidelity National Financial, claims that co-defendants APM Management Service's LLC and Richard C. Applebaum posed as a party to a real estate transaction and sent fraudulent wire instructions for the transfer of $2.3 million in escrow funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John A Ross, is 4:22-cv-01391, Fidelity National Title Insurance Company v. Apm Management Service's, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 13, 2023, 11:43 AM