New Suit - Fraud

Fidelity National Financial sued APM Management Service's LLC and Richard C. Applebaum Friday in Missouri Eastern District Court for alleged violations of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and fraud in connection with an alleged 'spoofing' scam. The lawsuit, brought by Lewis Rice, claims that the defendants posed as a party to a real estate transaction and sent fraudulent wire instructions for the transfer of $2.3 million in escrow funds. Bank of America is named as a nominal defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-01391, Fidelity National Title Insurance Company v. Apm Management Services LLC et al.