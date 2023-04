New Suit - Contract

Fidelity National Title Insurance filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Worldwide Property Hub on Tuesday in Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, brought by Frantz McConnell & Seymour, pursues subrogation claims over an alleged title defect. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02210, Fidelity National Title Insurance Co. v. Worldwide Property Hub LLC.

April 11, 2023, 7:34 PM

Fidelity National Title Insurance Company

Rs Rental II, LLC

Frantz Mcconnell & Seymour, LLP

Worldwide Property Hub, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract