Who Got The Work

Andrew R. Ingalls of Day Pitney has entered an appearance for former Fidelity National Information Services employee Todd Eisner in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 31 in Florida Middle District Court by Jackson Lewis on behalf of Fidelity National, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in their new roles with competitor InvestEdge. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan, is 3:24-cv-00109, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. v. Eisner et al.

Business Services

March 18, 2024, 9:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Jackson Lewis

defendants

InvestEdge, Inc.

Richard Benjamin Feinauer

Todd Eisner

defendant counsels

Day Pitney

GrayRobinson

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 880/