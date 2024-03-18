Andrew R. Ingalls of Day Pitney has entered an appearance for former Fidelity National Information Services employee Todd Eisner in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 31 in Florida Middle District Court by Jackson Lewis on behalf of Fidelity National, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in their new roles with competitor InvestEdge. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan, is 3:24-cv-00109, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. v. Eisner et al.
Business Services
March 18, 2024, 9:46 AM