New Suit - Trade Secrets

Epstein Becker & Green filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC. The complaint pursues claims against former Fidelity employee Peter Scocca and Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC. The plaintiff contends that Scocca, a senior wealth planner, has made use of Fidelity's confidential customer information for the benefit of Wells Fargo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07492, Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC v. Scocca et al.