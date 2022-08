New Suit - Contract

Clark Hill filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of the Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland. The suit targets Petrosaurus Inc. and other defendants for reimbursement claims under a surety bond in connection with oil and gas operations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00936, Fidelity and Deposit Co. of Maryland v. Petrosaurus Inc. et al.

Energy

August 26, 2022, 7:56 PM