Who Got The Work

Eugene Novikov and Hannah Jiam of Morrison & Foerster have entered appearances for China-based Kind Pharmaceuticals LLC, its Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Shaojiang Deng and other defendants in connection with allegations that the defendants misappropriated confidential information and used it to file at least two patent applications. The case was initiated Nov. 14 in California Northern District Court by DLA Piper on behalf of FibroGen Inc., which previously employed Deng and his co-defendant, Dr. Dong Liu. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, is 5:22-cv-07148, Fibrogen, Inc. v. Hangzhou Andao Pharmaceutical Ltd. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 26, 2023, 7:14 AM