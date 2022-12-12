Who Got The Work

Durie Tangri partners Daralyn Durie and Ragesh Tangri have stepped in to represent China-based Kind Pharmaceuticals LLC and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Shaojiang Deng against allegations that the defendants misappropriated confidential information and used it to file at least two patent applications. The case was initiated Nov. 14 in California Northern District Court by DLA Piper on behalf of FibroGen Inc., which previously employed Deng and his co-defendant, Dr. Dong Liu. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, is 5:22-cv-07148, Fibrogen, Inc. v. Hangzhou Andao Pharmaceutical Ltd. et al.

California

December 12, 2022, 10:06 AM