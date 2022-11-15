New Suit - Patent

DLA Piper filed a patent infringement and a trade secret lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of FibroGen Inc. The complaint targets Hangzhou Andao Pharmaceutical, Kind Pharmaceutical and two former FibroGen employees. The lawsuit contends that co-defendant Dong Liu used FibroGen’s proprietary information and intellectual property to jumpstart Kind Pharmaceutical to compete directly with FibroGen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07148, Fibrogen, Inc. v. Hangzhou Andao Pharmaceutical Ltd. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 15, 2022, 11:42 AM