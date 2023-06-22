Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods and Warner Norcross & Judd on Thursday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Diversified Machine Systems, SCM Group North America and CMS North America to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Homesley & Wingo Law Group on behalf of Fibreworks Composites, accuses the defendants of installing a defective machine in the plaintiff's manufacturing facility. The case is 5:23-cv-00103, Fibreworks Composites LLC v. Diversified Machine Systems LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 22, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Fibreworks Composites, LLC

Plaintiffs

Homesley & Wingo Law Group, PLLC

defendants

Cms North America, Inc.

Diversified Machine Systems, LLC

Scm Group North America, Inc.

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects