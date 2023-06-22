Lawyers at McGuireWoods and Warner Norcross & Judd on Thursday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Diversified Machine Systems, SCM Group North America and CMS North America to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Homesley & Wingo Law Group on behalf of Fibreworks Composites, accuses the defendants of installing a defective machine in the plaintiff's manufacturing facility. The case is 5:23-cv-00103, Fibreworks Composites LLC v. Diversified Machine Systems LLC et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
June 22, 2023, 6:15 PM