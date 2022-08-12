New Suit - Contract

Polsinelli filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of nonwoven fabric and textile materials manufacturer Fibertex Nonwovens Inc. The suit pursues claims against Anthem South LLC and Disposable Hygiene LLC for failing to pay $1.8 million in past due invoices for wet wipe products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-22561, Fibertex Nonwovens Inc. v. Anthem South LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 12, 2022, 5:08 AM