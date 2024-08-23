Fiber-Optics Manufacturer Secures $96M Verdict Against Forme...

News From Law.com

One of the world's leading manufacturers of fiber optic cables, Prysmian Cables & Systems USA, won a jury award of $96.7 million following a nearly three-week trial at the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. Prysmian, based in Highland Heights, Kentucky with manufacturing facilities in South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee, sued their former executive Stephen J. Szymanski and his new employer Sterlite Technologies in June 2021.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 23, 2024, 10:35 AM