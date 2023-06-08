New Suit - Consumer Class Action

JPMorgan Chase and Early Warning Services, doing business as Zelle, were slapped with a consumer class action Thursday in New York Eastern District Court over a server malfunction of the defendants' Zelle payment network platform. The complaint, filed by Held & Hines, contends that the defendants subjected consumers to double debits and deprived them from accessing their funds or providing the true current status of their accounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04239, Fibbio v. JPMorgan Chase & Co. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 08, 2023, 3:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Irina Fibbio

Plaintiffs

Held & Hines, LLP

defendants

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Early Warning Services, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract