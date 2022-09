New Suit

Holland & Knight sued the Democratic Republic of Congo and other defendants on Friday in Maryland District Court on behalf of FG Hemisphere Associates, a New York investment firm. The suit seeks transfer of four properties in Maryland to secure outstanding arbitration judgments totaling roughly $30 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02369, FG Hemisphere Associates, LLC v. Democratic Republic of Congo et al.

Maryland

September 17, 2022, 12:59 PM