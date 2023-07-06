Who Got The Work

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath partners Sara E. Inman and Louis T. Perry have stepped in to represent USA Football Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The case, filed May 22 in Texas Eastern District Court by Scheef & Stone Sherman on behalf flag football provider USA Flag LLC and other plaintiffs, claims that USA Football holds itself out to be the 'national governing body' of the U.S. football sport despite not submitting the requisite documents to United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. The suit further contends that due to the defendant's inaccurate and false representations regarding its authority over the sport, the plaintiffs have continuously been passed up and routinely told that they are inferior to USA Football. The suit also pursues unfair competition claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III, is 4:23-cv-00465, Ffwct, LLC et al v. USA Football, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 06, 2023, 7:23 AM

Ffwct, LLC

Travis Burnett, TX 75034

USA Flag, LLC

Scheef Stone

USA Football, Inc.

Peele Law Group, PC

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Peele Law Group

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims