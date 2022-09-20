Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | Class Actions

A handful of major internet and social media companies were hit with class action litigation last week, primarily over digital privacy claims. Law.com Radar surfaced six new federal class actions, more than triple the usual weekly average for internet companies on Radar's sector watchlist. Zillow, Microsoft and Chewy were sued over their alleged use of 'session replay' software to record users' website activity, while Meta Platforms was accused of injecting JavaScript code to track users' activity on third-party web pages within the Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps. Meanwhile, a class of digital advertisement brokers sued Google over its alleged manipulation of exchange fees on AdX.

Fortune 500

September 20, 2022, 2:41 PM