Litigation Surge - Food, Beverage & Tobacco | Consumer Prote...

Litigation Surge - Food, Beverage & Tobacco | Consumer Protection

There was a surge of consumer class actions last month against major food and beverage companies. Law.com Radar surfaced at least 11 federal class actions, nearly double the typical monthly average for companies on Radar's sector index. While the claims vary, most of the suits allege false or deceptive advertising, especially with respect to 'natural' versus 'artificial' flavors and the type of grain used in food products. The defendants include major industry giants such as Coca-Cola, Kellogg, Nestle, Conagra and 7-Eleven. Who's leading the charge? More than 70% of the cases are backed by the New York-based plaintiffs firm Sheehan & Associates.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 06, 2022, 11:44 AM