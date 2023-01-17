Fewer Jury Trials in Texas? Reversing the Erosion in Civil L...

News From Law.com

The presumed right to jury trial in civil cases has become so precarious that two justices of the Texas Supreme Court have raised their voices in concern and made suggestions as to how the courts may more justly handle jury issues. A decision to reconsider a petition for review that was denied Sept. 2 is pending. The outcome in this and one other case will determine the high court's willingness to make a course correction. The case at hand: Rahul K. Nath M.D. v. Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine.

Texas

January 17, 2023, 2:18 PM