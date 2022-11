News From Law.com

The Sixth Court of Appeals in Texarkana sanctioned a Dallas lawyer for his repeated attacks on the integrity of administrative, trial and appellate judges and their staff. Nicholas D. Mosser of Mosser Law was ordered to pay a cash sanction of $3,600 within 10 days of the Nov. 16 order. In addition, the appeals court noticed Mosser that it would report him to the Office of the General Counsel of the State Bar of Texas.

Government

November 18, 2022, 1:08 PM