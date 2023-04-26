Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Wednesday removed an excessive force lawsuit against the Town of Gates and members of the Gates Police Department to New York Western District Court. The suit was filed by Roth & Roth and Easton Thompson Kasperek Shiffrin on behalf of Scott Fetzner, who was allegedly arrested while sleeping in a vehicle in a Wegman's parking lot. According to the complaint, the defendants broke the car window, pulled the plaintiff's body over the broken glass and tased him in the back even though he was not resisting arrest. The case is 6:23-cv-06229, Fetzner v. Town of Gates et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

April 26, 2023, 6:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Scott Fetzner

defendants

Bart Dambra

Guy Burke

Martijn Verbakel

P. Christopher

Richard Roe Sheriff's Deputies 1-10

Todd Baxter

Town of Gates

Trevor Ott

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation