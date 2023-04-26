Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Wednesday removed an excessive force lawsuit against the Town of Gates and members of the Gates Police Department to New York Western District Court. The suit was filed by Roth & Roth and Easton Thompson Kasperek Shiffrin on behalf of Scott Fetzner, who was allegedly arrested while sleeping in a vehicle in a Wegman's parking lot. According to the complaint, the defendants broke the car window, pulled the plaintiff's body over the broken glass and tased him in the back even though he was not resisting arrest. The case is 6:23-cv-06229, Fetzner v. Town of Gates et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
April 26, 2023, 6:21 PM