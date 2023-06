Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fasi & Dibello on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Sholtes Law on behalf of Jody Ferrin. The case is 2:23-cv-14172, Ferrin v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 13, 2023, 5:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Jody Ferrin

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East, LP

defendant counsels

Fasi And Dibello, P.A.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims