New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Truist Financial Corp. was sued Tuesday in North Carolina Western District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court case was filed by Gessner Law on behalf of a former consultant who claims that she was terminated and denied future job opportunities due to her pregnancy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00352, Ferretti v. Truist Financial Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

June 14, 2023, 9:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Natalie Ferretti

Gessnerlaw, PLLC

defendants

Truist Financial Corporation

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act