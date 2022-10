New Suit - Employment

Baker McKenzie filed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Ferrero USA. The complaint targets Chelsey Ercoli for alleging failing to repay employee relocation expenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05890, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. v. Ercoli.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 25, 2022, 7:40 PM