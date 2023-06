New Suit - Lemon Law

Ford Motor Co. was hit with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit Tuesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Law Office of Stephen A. Burroughs on behalf of the owner of a 2016 Ford Fusion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00076, Ferrell v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

June 27, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Kelly Ferrell

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Burroughs & Capps

defendants

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims