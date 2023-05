New Suit - Employment

Toll Brothers, a luxury home real estate company, was hit with an employment lawsuit in Florida Middle District Court on Tuesday. The court case was filed by Berman Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who is alleging age- and sex-based discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01142, Ferrara v. Toll Bros.

Construction & Engineering

May 23, 2023, 3:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Dominic Ferrara

Plaintiffs

Berman Law Firm, PA

defendants

Toll Bros., Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination