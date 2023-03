Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against DexCom to California Southern District Court. The suit, concerning the alleged failure of a glucose monitoring system, was filed by Tosi Law on behalf of Frank Ferrara and Sandra Ferrara. The case is 3:23-cv-00433, Ferrara et al v. Dexcom, Inc.

Health Care

March 09, 2023, 3:43 PM