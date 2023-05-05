Terex Corp., a building and industrial processing equipment supplier, and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Riposta Cassidy LLC on behalf of Thomas M. Ferranti Jr., who contends he sustained injuries from an alleged faulty elevating work platform. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02488, Ferranti, Jr. v. Terex Corporation et al.
Construction & Engineering
May 05, 2023, 4:52 PM