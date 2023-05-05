New Suit - Product Liability

Terex Corp., a building and industrial processing equipment supplier, and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Riposta Cassidy LLC on behalf of Thomas M. Ferranti Jr., who contends he sustained injuries from an alleged faulty elevating work platform. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02488, Ferranti, Jr. v. Terex Corporation et al.

Construction & Engineering

May 05, 2023, 4:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Thomas M. Ferranti, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Riposta, Lawyers LLC

defendants

Terex Corporation

Terex South Dakota, Inc.

ABC Corp. 1-10 (fictitious names)

John/Jane Does 1-10 (fictitious names)

Skyworks LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims