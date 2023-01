New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Trader Joe's and T.A.C.T. Holding Inc. were hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, Levin Sedran & Berman and other counsel, alleges that Trader Joe’s dark chocolate products contain lead and cadmium. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00046, Ferrante v. Trader Joe's Company et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 04, 2023, 3:19 PM