Ferrandino & Son sued WMG Development on Monday in Louisiana Western District Court over a contract dispute. The suit, brought by Jones Walker, arises from Ferrandino's failure to timely construct a dental clinic building in Lafayette under an agreement with WMG; Ferrandino seeks a declaration that because it lacks a contractor's license in Louisiana, the contract is void for lack of a lawful cause, and therefore WMG cannot recover any contractual damages from Ferrandino. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00679, Ferrandino & Son Inc. v. WMG Development LLC.

May 22, 2023, 4:27 PM

Ferrandino & Son, Inc.

Jones Walker

Wmg Development, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract