Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Taylor, Wellons, Politz & Duhe on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Uber to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Decuir, Clark & Adams; Stewart Miller Simmons; and Bamberg Legal on behalf of the parents of an Uber passenger who allegedly sustained injuries and later died while in an Uber. The case is 2:23-cv-01533, Ferrand et al v. Uber Technologies, Inc.

Technology

May 08, 2023, 11:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Burnette Whetstone

Miranda Ferrand

defendants

Uber Technologies, Inc.

defendant counsels

Taylor Wellons Politz Duhe

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims