Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Squire Patton Boggs on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against USIC Locating Services LLC to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by Brennan McCarthy & Associates on behalf of Joseph T. Feronti, who contends that he was wrongfully discharged after his new supervisor denied his requests for accommodations after recovering from back surgery. The case is 1:22-cv-02552, Feronti.

Business Services

October 06, 2022, 6:26 AM