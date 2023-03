Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGuireWoods on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bank of America to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Wale Mosaku on behalf of Fernchurch Consulting, accuses the defendant of wrongfully closing the plaintiff's account due to suspected fraud. The case is 1:23-cv-02379, Fernchurch Consulting LLC v. Bank of America Corp. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 21, 2023, 8:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Fernchurch Consulting, L.L.C.

defendants

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, N.A.

Bank of America Cdfi Funding Corporation

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract