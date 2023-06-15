New Suit - Website Accessibility

VF Corp., a North Carolina-based apparel company, was hit with a website accessibility lawsuit in Florida Southern District Court on Thursday. The court action, filed by the Law Office of Pelayo Duran and attorney Roderick V. Hannah on behalf of Nelson Fernandez, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22225, Fernandez v. VF Outdoor LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 15, 2023, 5:14 PM

Nelson Fernandez

Law Office Of Pelayo Duran, PA

VF Outdoor, LLC

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA