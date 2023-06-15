VF Corp., a North Carolina-based apparel company, was hit with a website accessibility lawsuit in Florida Southern District Court on Thursday. The court action, filed by the Law Office of Pelayo Duran and attorney Roderick V. Hannah on behalf of Nelson Fernandez, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22225, Fernandez v. VF Outdoor LLC.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 15, 2023, 5:14 PM