Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burr & Forman on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Truist Financial, a bank holding company formed through the merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, which arises from an allegedly fraudulent electronic wire transfer, was filed by Johnson, Cassidy, Newlon & DeCort on behalf of Ricardo A. Fernandez. The case is 8:23-cv-00275, Fernandez v. Truist Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

February 08, 2023, 6:22 PM