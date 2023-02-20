Who Got The Work

Dianna L. Daghir McCarthy and Kevin W. Murray of Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan have stepped in as defense counsel to Miriam Osborn Memorial Home Association and the Osborn Senior Living in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The action was filed Jan. 6 in New York Southern District Court by El-Hag & Associates on behalf of Denny Fernandez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern, is 7:23-cv-00115, Fernandez v. The Osborn Senior Living et al.

Health Care

February 20, 2023, 6:14 AM