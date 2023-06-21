Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wright Lindsey Jennings LLP on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Walmart and Wynne Transportation LLC to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred while Wynne was transporting guests to Walmart's 60th anniversary celebration, was filed by Rainwater, Holt & Sexton on behalf of the Estate of Justin Fernandez. The case is 5:23-cv-05097, Fernandez v. Tate et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 21, 2023, 3:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Laura Fernandez

Plaintiffs

Rainwater, Holt & Sexton

defendants

WalMart, Inc.

John Doe 1-4

John Doe Entities 1-4

John I. Tate, Sr.

Wynne Transportation, LLC

defendant counsels

Wright Lindsey Jennings

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision